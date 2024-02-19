Android 15 is already available for developers. This was announced by Dave Burke, Vice President of Android Development at Google.

The new iteration of the operating system focuses on optimizing device performance and includes updates to the Privacy sandbox, a technology that should ensure “user privacy” on the one hand and “effective, personalized advertising for mobile apps” on the other, The Verge reports.

Android’s Dynamic Performance System, which helps manage how apps interact with the phone’s power system, will receive several updates.

These changes are intended to allow the device to better respond to GPU and CPU loads, and to help apps with long-running background tasks run with efficient power consumption. Not exactly exciting stuff, but important for overall performance.

The update also includes several improvements for the camera aimed at low-light conditions. The flash power control has been improved, allowing you to precisely control the intensity of the flash in the SINGLE and TORCH modes when shooting images.

A preview version for developers is already available, and the public beta will be released in early spring. Burke’s post says that the second developer preview will be released in March, and monthly beta versions will start rolling out in April.

The stable version of the platform is expected to be released in June, and Burke promised to conduct final testing a few months before the official release.

The operating system is compatible with the following models: