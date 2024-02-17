NASA has finally announced the weight of the rocks and dust samples from the asteroid Bennu that were delivered to Earth last year as part of the OSIRIS-REx mission. It amounted to 4.29 ounces (121.6 g). This is stated in the report of the agency.

NASA emphasized that this is the largest asteroid sample ever collected in space. In addition, it is more than twice the mission requirements. The team needed at least 60 grams of material to achieve their scientific goals.

The samples were delivered to Earth last September when the spacecraft landed in the desert of Utah (USA). At first, scientists began to study the material that was outside the main container. This January, scientists opened the main container and showed its contents.

Weighing the rocks and dust from Bennu was one of the stages of the study. Later this spring, the team will present a catalog of the samples, and the next step is to distribute the material to scientists from 35 countries who are members of the OSIRIS-REx mission.