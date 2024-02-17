Insomniac Games, the developer of the PS5 exclusive Spider-Man 2, shared its achievement: the game has sold 10 million copies. The total number of games sold in the Spider-Man franchise has crossed 50 million.

The game was released for PlayStation 5 on October 20, 2023, showed a great start to sales and received a lot of positive feedback from both players and critics.

It was nominated in seven categories at The Game Awards: Game of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Acting, Best Adventure Game, Innovations in Accessibility, and Best Sound Design.

On March 7, the game will have a New Game + mode.