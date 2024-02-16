A trailer for the upcoming animated series X-Men ’97 by Marvel Studios has been released. The project is based on Marvel Comics characters and is a continuation of the animated series that debuted in 1992.

According to IMDb, the first season of the series will consist of 10 episodes. It is also known that the first of them will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on March 20 this year.

From the trailer, we can conclude that the events in the new superhero project will continue from the point where the story of the original series ended.

The roles in X-Men ’97 were voiced by: George Buza, Lenore Zann, Catal J. Dodd, Adrian Hough, Matthew Waterson and others.