All the winners of the DICE Awards 2024 have been announced. This is the 27th annual ceremony, which has been held since 1998. Baldur’s Gate 3 has once again won many awards, including Game of the Year.
The entire list of winners:
- Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Cocoon;
- Outstanding Achievement in Story: Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Online Game of the Year: Diablo IV;
- Mobile Game of the Year: What the Car?;
- Action Game of the Year: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Adventure Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
- Family Game of the Year: Super Mario Bros. Wonder;
- Fighting Game of the Year: Street Fighter 6;
- Racing Game of the Year: Forza Motorsport;
- Role-Playing Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 23;
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Dune: Spice Wars;
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Asgard’s Wrath 2;
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Horizon: Call of the Mountain;
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Alan Wake 2;
- Outstanding Achievement in Character: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Outstanding achievement in Original Music Composition: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
In general, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 received the most awards at the DICE Awards 2024 – 6, while Baldur’s Gate 3 was one position behind with 5 awards.
