All the winners of the DICE Awards 2024 have been announced. This is the 27th annual ceremony, which has been held since 1998. Baldur’s Gate 3 has once again won many awards, including Game of the Year.

The entire list of winners:

Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3;

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Cocoon;

Outstanding Achievement in Story: Baldur’s Gate 3;

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Baldur’s Gate 3;

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Baldur’s Gate 3;

Online Game of the Year: Diablo IV;

Mobile Game of the Year: What the Car?;

Action Game of the Year: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Adventure Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;

Family Game of the Year: Super Mario Bros. Wonder;

Fighting Game of the Year: Street Fighter 6;

Racing Game of the Year: Forza Motorsport;

Role-Playing Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3;

Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 23;

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Dune: Spice Wars;

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Asgard’s Wrath 2;

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Horizon: Call of the Mountain;

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Alan Wake 2;

Outstanding Achievement in Character: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Outstanding achievement in Original Music Composition: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

In general, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 received the most awards at the DICE Awards 2024 – 6, while Baldur’s Gate 3 was one position behind with 5 awards.