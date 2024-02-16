On GOG.com, you can pick up the legendary destruction race FlatOut for free.

As a reminder, the original FlatOut was released 20 years ago, in 2004, and despite rather mediocre critical acclaim, it gained the love of players and spawned a whole series of games, the latest of which, FlatOut 4: Total Insanity, was released in 2017.

Unfortunately, after Bugbear Entertainment stopped working on the series, it lost its charm. Luckily, in 2018, Bugbear studio released FlatOut’s spiritual descendant, the Wreckfest racing game, which still receives regular updates.

The original FlatOut will be available for free on GOG.com for another day.