IGN has released an extended gameplay trailer for the new action/RPG No Rest for the Wicked from Moon Studios, the creators of the popular metroidvania titles Ori and the Blind Forest (2015) and Ori and the Will of the Wisps (2020).

In the trailer, you can see Moon Studios’ signature graphic style, familiar from the Ori series, a brutal Dark Souls-like combat section with a Diablo-style camera, and a battle with one of the game’s bosses.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Moon Studios promises players an unforgettable epic saga, a hand-crafted world, challenging combat, and even “reinventing the action/RPG genre.” We’ll see. More information about No Rest for the Wicked, which is to be released on Windows PC on Steam, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, is to be revealed on March 1, 2024.