Google has announced an initiative to provide artificial intelligence-based tools and investments to strengthen Internet security, writes Bloomberg.

That’s because new technologies are increasingly being used not only to protect against cybercrime, but also to commit it.

Therefore, the company will introduce a new open source resource based on artificial intelligence that will use file type identification to detect malware.

The tool, which is already used to protect products such as Gmail and Google Drive, will be available for free.

Also at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Google will release a document describing how it uses AI for cyber defense. It will also include a proposal for an AI research plan.

In addition, Google has announced additional investments in research grants and partnerships to promote cybersecurity initiatives using AI. It also plans to hold cybersecurity seminars, including AI-focused modules.