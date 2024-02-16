No Man’s Sky is a truly phenomenal game. The developers managed to first make everyone believe in their promises, then disappoint them, and then win back the trust of players after years of hard work. Hello Games has been working on the game’s content for 7 years.

The developers have presented another free update to Omega. It adds new procedurally generated quests, the ability to control the Dreadnought ship, and a new Omega expedition.

The expedition will last for four weeks, starting February 15, and will be available for play as part of a free weekend. The game is already available on all platforms until 20:00 on Monday, February 19. All progress made during the free access period will be saved and transferred to the full version of the game if purchased.