Recently, the world was introduced to the Volvo P1800 Cyan GT restomod coupe, and this is definitely the case when “the car was made by engineers, not marketers.”

It is based on the 1960s Volvo P1800 coupe, which is being completely redesigned and transformed by the Cyan Racing team. This is how the Volvo P1800 Cyan coupe appeared a few years ago, and now we are meeting its GT version.

On the outside, the Volvo P1800 Cyan GT features the classic P1800 body painted in fresh green and decorated with gold details and wheels. Inside, there is a gasoline 4-cylinder turbo engine (345 or 414 hp, depending on the customer’s wishes), which is paired with a traditional manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

There is also a reinforcing frame and adjustable suspension inside, which has quite comfortable settings. It is this suspension that is one of the most significant differences between the new Volvo P1800 Cyan GT coupe and the “hardcore” Volvo P1800 Cyan model. In addition, the interior of the new Volvo P1800 Cyan GT restomod has improved sound insulation and more luxurious leather and velor trim.

The result is a true GT-class car: stylish, powerful, luxurious, comfortable. Ready for long journeys and high speeds. A real dream of any car fan!

If only there was enough money: the Volvo P1800 Cyan coupe already starts at about $480 thousand. And this restomod of the Volvo P1800 Cyan GT, built to an individual order from a client from the United States, is rumored to have cost about $700 thousand. That’s how expensive car dreams are.