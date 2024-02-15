Do you remember the trailer for Silent Hill 2 Remake showing gameplay from Sony’s State of Play? The trailer was criticized mainly because of its unattractive visuals and general sense of budget.

But it was a surprise that even Piotr Babieno, the current director of Bloober Team, the direct developers of Silent Hill 2 Remake, was among the critics. Babieno not for the first time pointed out that the game is exclusively marketed by Konami and that the publisher, not the developers, is responsible.

“Certainly this trailer does not reflect the spirit of the game,” Babieno said. “It is not the spirit of either what it used to be or what we are creating now. We try to reflect this romantic vision of the game, which debuted 22 years ago. We think that when players see real gameplay, the real game, they will evaluate it in a completely different way,” he noted.

An awkward and clunky combat system can feel appropriate in a survival horror game. But for this to happen, it must be combined with other elements of the gameplay, working to create tension and suspense. Even though it may look clumsy in a dynamic combat trailer.

We are looking forward to PS5 and PC in 2024.