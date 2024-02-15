It’s hard to call it a full-fledged “facelift,” but there are a lot of small changes for the Nissan Juke. And they were simultaneously embodied in the Nissan Juke N-Sport model.

By the way, first of all, pay attention to the appearance of the new N-Sport configuration: there is no super-powerful engine here, on the contrary, the hybrid version (not available in Ukraine) and the 1-liter DIG-T gasoline engine (available in Ukraine) remained unchanged. But the rest…

First of all, the rich and bright yellow body color has returned to the Nissan Juke range. Secondly, the radiator grille and the signature line between the headlights have changed slightly. Thirdly, the Nissan Juke crossover gets a variety of 17-19-inch wheels depending on the configuration. For the new Nissan Juke N-Sport, of course, the maximum “designer” black and glossy 19-inch wheels are offered.

A lot of changes have been made to the interior of the Nissan Juke. For example, the upper part of the dashboard is now redesigned, with new ventilation deflectors and a colored “wing” that surrounds the new 12.3-inch display – it will be available starting with mid-range trims. In addition, from now on, the Nissan Juke interior can have not one, but two large 12.3-inch displays at once: one more is used as a digital instrument panel.

Finally, for the interior of the Nissan Juke, new leather options with stitching have been added, the armrest has been slightly modified, and the rearview camera has even been improved (it was 0.3 MP – it became 1.3 MP) for a clearer picture on the new display.

The production of the updated Nissan Juke crossover, including the new Nissan Juke N-Sport, will start soon. The novelty should appear in Ukraine in the spring and summer of this year.