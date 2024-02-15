Ajax Systems launches pre-series production in Kyiv. The plant will assemble TurretCam, BulletCam and DomeCam Mini video cameras, Ajax NVRs, KeyPad TouchScreen keyboards and other devices that the company recently introduced.

“The expansion of the product portfolio to 135 devices, including video surveillance devices, led to the establishment of a production center closer to development engineers. This move enables the R&D team to control manufacturing processes, ensuring additional equipment, testing, and verification are completed before mass production,” Ajax Systems said in a statement.

The total capacity of pre-series production will be 50 to 70 thousand devices per month. Next year, production capacity is planned to be expanded by 50%.

Currently, the pre-series production department is actively hiring employees of various categories. We are talking about SMD line operators, EDA assemblers, test bench operators, assemblers, QC sorters, long-test operators, quality controllers, and other engineers. In total, the team will consist of 220 people.

In the spring of 2022, Ajax Systems’ production facilities were relocated to the western region of Ukraine. The company opened another plant in Turkey.