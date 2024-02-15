In anticipation of the possible announcement of Lenovo’s transparent laptop, which is expected at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, well-known insider Evan Blass shared a new concept of the device, writes The Verge.

Here's another look at that transparent laptop concept Lenovo's bringing to MWC. pic.twitter.com/uH2g98q64Q — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 15, 2024

Earlier, it was reported that the laptop will have a completely flat touch-sensitive keyboard. Besides, the photos of the laptops also show a stylus, so theoretically, the laptop can have not only a transparent but also a touch screen.

So far, there is no official confirmation whether Lenovo will actually show such a device at the upcoming MWC. Transparent screens are no longer a novelty, but their implementation in laptops can be a bit strange and it is not entirely clear what they can be used for.

Samsung showed a concept of a laptop with a transparent screen back in 2010, and at the last CES in January, LG presented a transparent TV that will go on sale later this year.