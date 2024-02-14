After the final closing of E3, the niche of the big video game festival remained unoccupied, so it is not surprising that a giant like IGN decided to enter a new territory.

Today, IGN announced that it will host IGN Live this summer in Los Angeles, a three-day fan event bringing together game and entertainment creators, developers, publishers and enthusiasts.

The event will take place in early June, and while the lineup is yet to be announced, it promises to include world-class talent, parties, productive networking opportunities, and unique attractions from a curated list of leading exhibitors in the gaming and entertainment industry.

The event will include live IGN broadcasts, tournaments, first looks at new releases, and panels with headliners from gaming, television, film, and other industries. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to charity via Humble Bundle.

IGN Live will become a component of the annual Summer of Games event, which has been held in digital format since 2020 and traditionally includes a number of game announcements, celebrity appearances, interviews and other presentations. In addition to the in-person event, IGN Live will also stream its presentations on consoles, mobile apps, and IGN channels.

“IGN Live is aligned with IGN’s mission and history,” said IGN president Yael Prough. “For nearly three decades, we have fueled fandoms that drive the most diverse and beloved games and entertainment into the zeitgeist. Fans and partners have voiced their demand for a physical space where the community can come together in person to celebrate the industry’s most exciting innovations.”

You can register for more information about IGN Live on the official website.