Recently, Chrysler has been in a frankly sad situation: a reduced model range, no new products and no plans for the future. But the Chrysler Halcyon concept car seems to give a fresh breath of fresh air for further development – this is exactly the product that allows you to look forward to tomorrow!

MEZHA10 Оформлюй онлайн автоцивілку від будь-якої страхової компанії зі знижкою 10% на hotline.finance по промокоду

Of course, the Chrysler Halcyon concept is only a concept. For example, the unusual format of opening the doors for easy entry into the cabin will probably remain a feature of the concept. However, the “2+2” cabin format and other ideas found can be implemented in a production model.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

For example, it is worth noting the 360 panoramic view through the wraparound windows and the use of an augmented reality projection display. All of this was done for a reason, as the Chrysler Halcyon concept includes the possibility of LEVEL 4 autonomous driving: that is, almost complete autonomy, the steering wheel is needed only for emergencies. Therefore, not only passengers, but also the driver can let go of the steering wheel and just look at nature.

Another feature of the Chrysler Halcyon concept is a movable 15.6-inch display. It can act as the centerpiece of the front panel or hide downwards so as not to disturb the visual harmony of the interior.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Finally, of course, the Chrysler Halcyon concept car is an electric vehicle. The description is only general, but we already know about the use of the STLA Large platform and 800-volt electrical architecture. The DWPT function for high-power wireless battery charging is also announced.

And this is a very big hint of the future, in which Chrysler plans to launch its “new era” electric car in 2025 and fully switch to electric vehicles in 2028. It seems that the Chrysler Halcyon concept car is the beginning of this future.