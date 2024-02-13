Back at CES 2024, it turned out that the AMD Ryzen 8700G Phoenix APU series has thermal paste under the lid as a thermal interface. Overclocking expert Roman “der8auer” Hartung has published several tests that show the ability to increase performance and significantly reduce temperatures.

The visual inspection made Der8auer concerned that its Delid-Die-Mate lid remover might not be compatible with the Ryzen 8000G series. However, the removal process went flawlessly and was made even easier thanks to the thermal paste. The 8700G was removed without damage, so the test plan could continue. The tests were performed in three stages. First, the 8700G was tested in its standard form and overclocked at 5.0 GHz. Next was a test with the KryoSheet graphene plate under the lid, and finally with liquid metal as the thermal interface.

He noted that the manually overclocked Ryzen 7 8700G will be about 5% inferior to the Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench at 5.0 GHz. However, some people will prefer the Phoenix chip because of its powerful iGPU.

The diagram shows that the KryoSheet graphene thermal interface reached temperatures 10-15 degrees lower than standard ones. What is most impressive is that the use of liquid metal resulted in a temperature reduction of about 20-25 degrees.

Seeing the good performance of the liquid metal chip, Der8auer found that the overclocking limit already reached 5.3 GHz, and the core temperature did not rise above 80 degrees. The processor performance measured in Cinebench was 15-17% better than the initial one.

Such manipulations can bring real benefits in some scenarios. For example, in systems with limited space, where the size and design of the cooler is critical, or if people want very quiet operation.