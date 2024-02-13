Helldivers 2 shows the best result in terms of the number of simultaneous players on Steam among all games published by PlayStation Studio, writes VGC.

The game gathered 155,926 players at the same time. This is twice as much as the previous record set by God of War – 73,529 simultaneous players on PC.

At the beginning, many players complained about problems with the servers and the fact that the game simply crashed, but the ratings are gradually rising and now Helldivers 2 has 73% positive reviews.

The CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios in X shared that the game has already been purchased by more than a million people and the distribution between the PC and PlayStaton 5 versions is almost the same.