Amazon has confirmed that this is not a mistake – your Amazon Prime Video subscription no longer includes Dolby Vision HDR or Dolby Atmos surround sound. And this is in addition to the advertisement that Amazon placed on the service on January 29. Now that you’re paying an additional $2.99 per month to remove these ads, you can also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos back.

The 4KFilm, has tested Amazon’s streaming service and reports that their TVs from Sony, LG and Samsung now display content in HDR10 with Dolby Digital 5.1. In addition, 4KFilm writes that Amazon Prime is hiding these changes.

“However, once we have selected the ‘no ads’ option, the content is played in the full ‘feature set’ including Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos 3D sound. The ad-free option is not only offered to users in a pop-up at the beginning of the Prime Video app (only once), but is always prominently displayed in the Prime Video app with its own tile (a blue TV symbol). Neither in Amazon’s official announcement nor when selecting the additional option did we find any indication that Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are features that require an additional subscription. We believe it is completely unacceptable for Amazon to simply impose such a reduction in quality on its customers,” the publication writes.

Amazon spokeswoman Katie Barker confirmed to The Verge that this is an intentional move: “Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities are only available as an ad-free option on eligible movies.”

While price rises are no longer unusual in the video streaming space, with Netflix now charging $22.99 per month for its 4K tier, it’s a bit difficult to compare Amazon Prime’s prices to Netflix’s.

If you agree to ads, Prime Video at $8.99 per month is a dollar less than Disney Plus with ads for $9.99 per month, although Netflix currently offers its 1080p service with ads for $6.99 per month.