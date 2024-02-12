Sony Group buys half of pop star Michael Jackson’s music catalog. The deal is estimated at $600 million, writes Bloomberg with reference to Billboard.

As part of the deal, Sony Group can acquire not only a part of the famous singer’s song collection. It also includes songs by other artists that were acquired by Mijac. In general, this purchase is called the largest such deal in history.

Michael Jackson died in 2009, when he was 50 years old. But his work is still wildly popular. Three of his albums are the most recognized: “Off the Wall” (1979), “Thriller” (1982) and “Bad” (1987).

Michael Jackson has won thirteen Grammy Awards. In addition, he has repeatedly reached the top of the American sales charts with his songs.

Next year, a new biographical film about the singer is to be released. The film will be called Michael.