The resource ChargerLab got hold of a unique Micropump Liquid Cooling Case (model: Barry-CC) for the Huawei Mate 60 smartphone. This case is powered by your smartphone and has a built-in liquid cooling module. It’s about 3.29 mm thick and weighs about 37 grams. So, let’s take a closer look at it.

The case touches the smartphone with a material that can conduct heat efficiently, and the micro-pump and ultra-thin layer of fluid channels distribute heat across the surface. There is a transparent window on the outside where you can see the movement of the liquid.

Since it has a wireless charging coil inside, it can power the Huawei Mate 60. The case can start or stop cooling on its own depending on the temperature of the phone. It can also be controlled through the phone.

Let’s move on to the test.

The testing was conducted in several stages. First, the Huawei Mate 60 phone, which has a Kirin 9000S processor, was exposed to the AnTuTu stress test for 15 minutes without a case, and then the same was done with a case. The ambient temperature was kept at 25°C. The results were compared.

The maximum temperature of the back panel of Huawei Mate 60 without additional cooling is 43.5°C

The maximum temperature of the back panel of Huawei Mate 60 with the case is 36.9°C

The case not only looks good and performs a protective function, but also really cools the smartphone. One of the features is that the phone’s battery must be charged to more than 20% for the cooling to work.