Rockstar Games has shared a new financial report, in which they said that Grand Theft Auto V has sold 195 million copies.

Over the last quarter, GTA V was purchased another 5 million times. In total, the GTA series has reached 420 million copies sold across all games in the series. Retail sales reached $1 billion faster than any entertainment content in history.

In addition, Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 61 million copies as of December 2023, and the franchise has 86 million copies sold in total.

Red Dead Redemption has been the second best-selling game in the US for the last 6 years, while GTA V has been the best-selling game for 10 years.