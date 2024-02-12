Google is testing a new design for replies in Gmail that will be permanently fixed on the screen and will look more like a chat from Messages or other similar apps.

9to5Google report that Google will replace the usual “Reply,” “Reply All,” and “Forward” with a more traditional design from messaging apps. By default, users will write a reply only to the addressee, but they can choose to reply to everyone in the window or edit the list of recipients.

The company first started testing the updated design three months ago, and now it is starting to appear to more users. So far, the new design is not yet widespread.