Marvel has finally shown the official teaser of the long-awaited movie about Deadpool’s new adventures. The film is titled Deadpool & Wolverine and is scheduled to premiere on July 26, 2024.

The teaser begins with a birthday celebration for the main character, played by Ryan Reynolds. However, the celebration is interrupted by the Time Varying Authority (TVA) agents, whom the audience learned about from the TV series Loki.

Traditionally for Deadpool, the movie’s teaser is full of exciting adventures and humor. Of course, the appearance of Wolverine, reprised by Hugh Jackman, is also effectively shown.

At the same time, Kinomania presented the official Ukrainian teaser trailer for the film.