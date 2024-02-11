In the UK, the Joint European Torus (JET) nuclear fusion machine has set a new record for energy production. It was able to generate 69 MJ of heat using 0.2 mg of fuel, writes Gizmodo.

This is the world’s most powerful experimental tokamak for studying controlled fusion processes with plasma confinement by a magnetic field. The project was approved in 1974, and in 1983 it began operations.

So far, this is the only mechanism that can work with a deuterium-tritium mixture. This is the fuel for future commercial reactors.

Since its launch, JET has achieved significant success. For example, in 1997, it was able to produce 22 MJ of heat, and later reached a record level of 59 MJ. In December 2023, the facility stopped experimental work. But it still managed to update the record.

As a reminder, on July 30, 2023, scientists from the US research center successfully conducted the second fusion experiment, which resulted in a net increase in energy.