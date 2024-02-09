Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot believes that the $70 price tag for Skull and Bones is justified by the fact that it is an AAAA game, writes VGC.

During the Q&A session of the conference call discussing Ubisoft’s Q3 2024 financial results, Guillemot was asked if it would make more sense to make the game free-to-play, given that it is a service game.

“You will see that Skull and Bones is a fully-fledged game,” he said. “It’s a very big game, and we feel that people will really see how vast and complete that game is. It’s a really full, triple… quadruple-A game, that will deliver in the long run,” Guillemot replied.

You can find out for yourself whether the company’s CEO’s words are justified, as an open beta is running until February 11, in which anyone can participate.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC on February 16, or three days earlier for Premium version owners or Ubisoft+ subscribers.