Ubisoft has confirmed the release window for Assassin’s Creed Red and Star Wars Outlaws. The new adventure in the Star Wars universe will be released in 2024, and the story about assassins in Japan will be released in fiscal 2025.

The company announced this in its financial report:

“Moving forward, we’re gearing up for a very promising line-up for fiscal year 2025, including the upcoming release of Star Wars Outlaws in 2024, which should be a major milestone in the video game industry, especially given the undeniable appeal of this legendary franchise that will be coming for the first time to the Open World territory, as well as Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, set in the long-awaited feudal Japan universe,” the report says.

The report also noted that more information about Star Wars and Assassin’s Creed, as well as other games, will be revealed in May.

It is worth noting that Ubisoft’s fiscal year 2025 begins in April and will last until March 2025, so the new Assassin’s Creed may also be released by the end of 2024.