On the eve of the US elections, Midjourney is considering banning political images, writes Engadget.

With the emergence of AI tools that can quickly generate modified images and videos, creating fake content to spread political disinformation ahead of the upcoming US presidential election has become easier than ever.

So Midjourney is close to banning the creation of images of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, among others, within the next 12 months.

“I know it’s fun to make Trump pictures — I make Trump pictures,” told David Holz, Midjourney’s CEO. “Trump is aesthetically really interesting. However, probably better to just not — better to pull out a little bit during this election. We’ll see.”

Other tech companies have also taken steps to help prevent disinformation, or at least make it easier to detect. For example, OpenAI recently decided to add watermarks to images created on the ChatGPT website and API for the DALL-E 3 model.