Microsoft will add a built-in sudo command for developers in Windows 11. The feature is already being tested in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26052.

Sudo, short for superuser do, is a widely used command on Unix-based systems like MacOS and Linux that allows you to run programs with higher security privileges.

“Sudo for Windows is a new way for users to run elevated commands directly from an unelevated console session. It is an ergonomic and familiar solution for users who want to elevate a command without having to first open a new elevated console,” they wrote in an official statement.

Currently, Sudo for Windows supports three different configuration options: in a new window (forceNewWindow); disableInput; and normal, which is the most similar to sudo on Linux.

Windows has published the open source code for this project on GitHub and promised to share more details about the update in the coming months.