Xiaolang Zhang, a former Apple employee who was accused in 2018 of stealing company documents, including technologies related to the development of self-driving cars, was sentenced to 4 months in prison and fined $146,984, reports 9to5Mac.

Zhang was first accused of theft in 2018, when he took paternity leave and traveled to China. At the end of his vacation, he informed the company that he would not return. Instead, he joined the XMotors startup there.

XMotors is a Chinese startup that develops autonomous technologies for cars. Apple claimed to have noticed strange behavior during his firing, which led to an investigation.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Zhang had stolen files, including a 25-page document with an engineering diagram of a circuit board for an autonomous car from Project Titant. In 2018, he was found not guilty, but in 2022 he pleaded guilty and has now been sentenced.