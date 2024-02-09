Apple has released release versions of its Apple TV, Music, and Devices programs for the Windows operating system. Since last year, they have been available from the Microsoft Store, but they were preview versions, and now the final release has taken place.

As in testing, the new Apple apps for Windows provide users with access to the following features:

Music lets you listen to your entire Apple Music library, including songs downloaded from iTunes, offers 90 million songs, personalized recommendations and radio stations, and syncs music to all your Apple devices;

TV gives you access to Apple TV+, movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store, lets you download content to watch offline, and supports Dolby Atmos and HDR for enhanced sound and picture;

Devices synchronizes iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch with a Windows PC, allows you to backup and update iOS device software, and lets you manage their settings.

The new Apple apps are designed to be installed on Windows 10 or 11 computers.