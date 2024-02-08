Apple TV+ showed a trailer for the series Manhunt, about the assassination attempt on President Abraham Lincoln and the search for his killer.

The series is being created by writer and producer Monica Belecki, who has worked on such shows as Fargo (season 3), The Leftovers, and Parenthood.

Based on the Edgar Allan Poe Award-winning nonfiction bestseller by James L. Swanson, Manhunt is a conspiracy thriller about one of the most famous but least understood crimes in history and the amazing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Northern Irish actor Anthony Boyle (The Plot Against America, Masters of the Air) stars as the killer actor John Booth. The man who hunts him, Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, is played by English actor Tobias Menzies (Outlander, Rome, The Crown).

Manhunt is a limited series of 7 episodes that will be available on Apple TV+ on March 15, 2024.