The release of Homeworld 3, a real-time space strategy game, is postponed again. The new release date is May 13. This was announced by the developers from Blackbird Interactive in an official statement.

After the launch of the public demo, the developers collected feedback from the community and a separate group of players who were given the opportunity to play the game in full. This led to the emergence of additional ideas and perspectives that Blackbird Interactive still needs to work on.

As a result, it was decided to postpone the game from March 8 to May 13.

“After careful analysis of feedback, we made the decision to delay the global launch of Homeworld 3 until May 13, with advanced access set for May 10, to ensure that we’re making the final tweaks needed to deliver at the level of quality that we strive for and you deserve. To say that you as a community of players have been waiting patiently for this next installment would be an understatement, and we are deeply appreciative of that,” the statement says.

The developers will continue to inform the community about upcoming changes on the game’s official pages.

By the way, you can try a free demo of the game until January 12 on Steam and Epic Games Store.