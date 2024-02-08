Walt Disney Company is investing $1.5 billion to acquire a stake in Epic Games. The parties will also collaborate to create an entirely new gaming and entertainment universe. This is stated in the announcement on the Disney website.

“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe,” said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Users will be able to play, browse, shop, and interact with content, characters, and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and others.

According to Disney, the new entertainment universe will be powered by the Unreal Engine.

“Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of bringing their worlds together with ours in Fortnite, and they use Unreal Engine across their portfolio,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder, Epic Games.

He emphasized that the parties are now collaborating on something completely new to create a sustainable, open, and interoperable ecosystem that will unite the Disney and Fortnite communities.