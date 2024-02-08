Specialists of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) have successfully tested a four-legged robot dog for radiation protection. During the test, it had to patrol and check equipment in a small section of the Large Hadron Collider, writes The Register.

The LHC is the world’s largest particle accelerator built near Geneva. As part of its work, it is imperative to take care of ionizing radiation protection.

Robots have been involved in relevant inspections for a long time. However, they have certain limitations and are unable to overcome obstacles on their way. For example, we are talking about large bundles of wires and pipes on the floor that wheeled robots cannot drive around.

That’s why CERN drew attention to a dog-like robot from Unitree. We are talking about the Go1 model worth $2700. The organization tested its effectiveness.

The robot successfully passed the first radiation protection test, walking through narrow corridors and climbing stairs to explore the environment using sensors and cameras.

No problems arose during the test – the robot was absolutely stable throughout the test.