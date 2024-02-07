Meta will start tagging photos created by artificial intelligence that will be shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, writes The Verge.

The company decided to tighten the regulation of AI content amid the upcoming US elections and the White House’s requirements to label such photos and videos.

Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said that users who share such content and do not flag it will face a number of penalties, from a warning to deletion of the post.

Facebook, Instagram, and Threads have already started adding the Imagined with AI label to photos created with the company’s own generator. In the future, the company plans to expand this to content created using Google, OpenAI, and other tools.

Clegg also noted that the industry is not fast enough to develop methods for detecting AI-generated content, and that they will need the help of other companies to develop these methods.