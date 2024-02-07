The Google Maps app on Android has received an update that shows weather and air quality, reports 9to5Google.

As with iOS, where this feature was introduced earlier, Android users will see a small square in the upper left corner of the app displaying the current weather.

If you open the full window, users will be able to see the forecast for the next 12 hours and how many degrees the weather is felt.

In Europe, America, and a few other countries, the level of air quality is also displayed, but this information is not available for Ukraine.

The update is just starting to be rolled out, so you may get it a little later.