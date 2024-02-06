YouTube still has plans to release a full-fledged program for Vision Pro, despite the fact that the company did not allow the use of iPad apps on the headset, writes The Verge.

The company’s spokesperson, Jessica Gibby, said that they are excited to see the launch of a product like Vision Pro and that they are doing everything possible to ensure that users have the best possible experience watching videos in Safari.

“We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap,” added Gibby.

Google reportedly had no plans to create a separate app for Vision Pro, but now the company’s plans have changed. One of the reasons for such changes may be the Juno video viewing app, which has gained considerable popularity among headset owners.