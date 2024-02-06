To be more precise, the presentation of the new generation of the Lancia Ypsilon model is scheduled for February 14. However, Carscoops magazine reveals all the details of the new product right now.

The new generation Lancia Ypsilon will be based on the Lancia Pu+Ra concept and will have a recognizable front end with three LED lines and separately mounted headlights. At the rear, the round lights in the style of the Stratos model and the hidden door handles attract attention.

The new Lancia Ypsilon will borrow a platform from the Peugeot 208 and e-208 models, as well as the Opel Corsa. Accordingly, we can expect an all-electric 156-horsepower version with a range of about 400 km. In addition, a version with a gasoline 1.2-liter MHEV-hybrid engine with a capacity of about 136 hp should also appear.

However, the most interesting thing is the interior of the Lancia Ypsilon. It is expected to feature a round table-shelf with wireless charging, a horizontal touchscreen display and physical buttons at the same time. And the proprietary SALA system should provide comprehensive control of background lighting, music, and visual design – everything to create a good mood while driving.

Lancia Ypsilon hatchbacks will be the first to debut in the exclusive Cassina version, with a limited edition of 1906 units – the year Lancia was founded. Which has already existed for almost 120 years and looks like it will continue to exist!