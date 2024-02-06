Tencent is preparing a mobile game Elden Ring, but it is far from ready and may take several years to release. This was reported by Reuters, citing anonymous sources.

Reportedly, Tencent wants to develop a free mobile game with in-game purchases similar to Genshin Impact. The company has not yet commented on these reports.

Work on the mobile game prototype has been going on since 2022. At that time, several dozen people were working on the prototype, but the development was progressing rather slowly.

Tencent acquired the rights to Elden Ring from From Software in 2022. At the same time, the Chinese company bought a 16% stake in the Japanese studio.

In December, Tencent also canceled the development of a mobile game based on the Nier franchise. This decision was made due to monetization problems.

Now players are waiting for news about the Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree expansion pack. Recently, there were mentions of new bonus content for the game on Steam, but From Software has not yet made any official statements.