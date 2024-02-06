During the referendum, Parisians supported a triple increase in parking fees for SUVs. This is reported by The Verge with reference to The Washington Post.

According to the vote count, 54.6% of the referendum participants supported measures aimed at reducing the presence of “heavy, bulky and polluting” vehicles in the city center.

This means that from September 1, owners of hybrid SUVs or SUVs with internal combustion engines and other large vehicles weighing more than 1.6 tons will pay 18 euros per hour (about $19.4) for parking in the center of Paris and 12 euros per hour (about $12.9) in other parts of the city.

The new fees also apply to electric vehicles weighing more than 2 tons. Exceptions are provided for taxis and city residents. This means that those entering Paris from outside the city will be most affected.

Recently, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, stated that such measures are intended to reduce pollution. According to her, Paris is being transformed so that people can breathe easier and live better.

The turnout was low, with only 5.7% of registered voters in Paris participating. The vote was closely watched in other capitals, such as London, which face similar challenges.

On Friday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in an interview with The Guardian that the city is always studying policies around the world. He also believes that instead of inventing something new, you can take into account and copy the successful experience of others.