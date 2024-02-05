Perhaps this combination of words is an eyesore. But the iconic ST letters fully justify the sporty hints for the Ford Explorer crossover. Which, by the way, has just been updated.

As is usually the case, the front bumper and grille have been redesigned, new headlights have been installed, and the trunk lid has been changed. In addition, the ST version gets 21-inch wheels and the option of two-tone body paint.

The ST version also gets a 3-liter 400-horsepower V6 turbocharged gasoline engine and a split dual exhaust system – this is really up to expectations! The base versions of the updated Ford Explorer crossover can offer a 2.3-liter turbo-four with 300 “horses”, which is also not bad. The drive is rear or all-wheel drive, the transmission is always a 10-speed automatic.

Finally, the interior of the car has been significantly updated. What’s more, the Ford Explorer crossover has actually received a new front panel! From now on, the central 13.2-inch display is placed horizontally, ventilation deflectors are located below it, and even lower, a ledge with wireless charging and several physical buttons and switches are installed. As expected, the sporty version of the Ford Explorer ST has seats with appropriate logos and red stitching, as well as an ST steering wheel.

Sales of the updated Ford Explorer in the US market will start in the second quarter of this year. The cost of the base version of the Ford Explorer will start at $41 thousand, but the Ford Explorer ST sports crossover will probably cost fifty thousand more.