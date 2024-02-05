Expensive items often require careful maintenance. And it’s not just the cost that plays a role here, but also, in some cases, the complexity of the designs themselves. Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, but the Apple Vision Pro augmented reality headset is not one of them.

For example, iFixit showed the process of disassembling the headset, and Sam Kohl on AppleTrack YouTube channel showed the strength limits of the device.

In the video from iFixit, specialist and presenter Sam Goldhart tried to disassemble the Vision Pro with her own hands. And while all the external elements are fairly easy to replace, getting to the internal components of the gadget is a bit of a challenge. Even with 11 years of experience, Ms. Goldhart called the headset her “Everest”.

The external display is covered with a couple of additional layers that create a stereoscopic effect. It was not possible to remove them neatly. On the other hand, the internal protection around the eyeholes is secured with plastic holders, which are much easier to separate.

Each of the following steps consists of an incredible amount of small screws, insulation, glue, and additional fasteners. Whether it’s the displays, the camera and sensor set, or any other parts, you’ll need small screwdrivers, a heat gun, and a lot of patience to replace them. The number of connectors is also staggering.

Sam Cole demonstrated why this might be necessary. The YouTuber did not treat Vision Pro with the utmost care and tried to model several situations that could happen to the headset at home.

For example, the blogger first tested minor falls and “accidental” collisions with walls. He aptly noted that the device does not warn of approaching objects when the user is in augmented or virtual reality.

Since there was no significant damage to the Vision Pro, Mr. Kohl went on to find the weaknesses in the structure.

And yes, we did manage to break the device. However, in normal situations, the headset is more likely to suffer minor damage such as scratches rather than break and fail. According to the YouTuber’s experience, even after several falls and bumps with small “marks” on the outside, the gadget could continue to work. However, I would not advise you to test this on your own experience, because the repair, as iFixit has shown, will not only be expensive, but also difficult.