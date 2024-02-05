The Supreme Court of South Korea has handed down a one-year and six-month prison sentence to a young man who avoided military service but played PUBG. This was reported by The Korea Herald.

The defendant avoided compulsory military service, justifying it by saying that he was “against war and violence,” but the court rejected his application based on the fact that he was playing PUBG.

The court made this decision because the defendant, claiming to be against war and violence, played a cruel game and made no effort to spread his ideological beliefs.