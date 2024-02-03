Google Maps will use artificial intelligence, promising users to find cool places through the use of large language models, writes The Verge.

The feature will respond to requests for restaurant or store recommendations. In this case, AI will analyze information about more than 250 million places and ideas to offer the best options.

According to Google, the feature will initially be available only in the United States. However, it is not yet known when users in other countries will receive it. At the first stage, members of the Local Guides community will have access to the feature. But later, other users will be able to take advantage of the new features.

Local Guides has been around since at least 2019 and is described as a global community of explorers who write reviews, share photos, answer questions, add or edit places, and fact-check on Google Maps.

According to Engadget, the tool will allow users to communicate with the application in natural language.

By the way, Google Maps has recently added the function of tunnel navigation using Bluetooth beacons. The technology was previously introduced by Waze, a Google-owned mapping service. Waze first started using it in 2016.