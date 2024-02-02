Google has announced that YouTube Premium and Music have garnered more than 100 million paid subscribers. The company clarified that this includes trial subscribers.

Since the launch of paid subscriptions and YouTube Music in 2015, the service has become available in more than 100 countries around the world.

In a blog post, the company said that over the past year, another 20 million users have signed up for the service. Lior Cohen, head of music, said that the company plans to expand the service to more countries in the future.