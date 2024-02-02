Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for The Holdovers. The film will be released in Ukraine on February 29 this year.

The film tells the story of a stingy New England elementary school teacher who is forced to stay on campus during the Christmas break to look after children who have nowhere else to go.

However, his dislike soon turns into an unexpected friendship with one of the students and the school’s chef, who has just lost her son in Vietnam.

The film was directed by Alexander Payne. The cast includes: Paul Giamatti (Knockdown), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Lost City, Murders in the Same Building).