After Apple allowed third-party stores for iOS, the company said that the European Union brings in only 7% of the total revenue of the App Store, reports TechCrunch.

According to Luca Maestri, the company’s chief financial officer, the monetary impact of these changes will depend on the choice of developers to implement different systems: “A lot will depend on the choices that will be made. Just to keep it in context, the changes applied to the EU market, which represents roughly 7% of our global app store revenue.”

Despite the fact that Apple seems to have opened up its system to third-party stores, developers are unhappy with these changes. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has expressed his disappointment with the recent changes.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, also agreed that Apple’s changes are nothing more than an attempt to bypass the Digital Markets Act. We will know how this will affect the App Store’s revenue in the future.