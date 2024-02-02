Spotify is urged to remove Russian music from the recommendations of Ukrainian users. The relevant petition was prepared by anonymous author oleks_ukr, and has already been supported by 1840 people.

“For many, the Russian language has become inextricably linked to the suffering and anguish caused by the russians. Consequently, encountering Russian content on a platform intended for entertainment and relaxation can be distressing and triggering,” the petition reads.

Its author explained that many Ukrainian Spotify users reported that the platform’s algorithm often recommends Russian content. This also applies to those users who have not previously dealt with such content or actively avoided it.

In this regard, the author of the petition asks Spotify to take measures to resolve the situation. For example, he calls for the introduction of a feature that will allow users to refuse content in certain languages or regions.

The author also asks to improve the recommendation algorithm to make it “more sensitive to the geopolitical context.” He also considers it necessary to include user feedback mechanisms to understand and adapt to individual preferences.

The author of the petition hopes that Spotify will take his request seriously and do everything possible to ensure that the platform remains a source of comfort and pleasure.