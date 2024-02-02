Google has officially removed the link to the cache from the snippets (a block describing the essence of the page) of search results. This happened in late January, according to Search Engine Land.

The company also said that in the near future this feature will be completely removed from search results.

According to Google search engine spokesperson Danny Sullivan, the company has decided to “retire” the feature and will soon remove the cache completely.

At the same time, the tech giant will continue to “respect” the Noarchive directive, which prohibits search engines from caching web pages.

At the same time, he hopes that Google will add a link to the free Wayback Machine service to its search results. This way, users will have access to archived versions of pages.

The Google representative clarified that this decision is not within his competence, so he cannot promise anything in this regard. But he believes that everyone will benefit from it.